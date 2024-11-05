Private properties not ‘material resources of the community’: Supreme Court

The term ‘distribution’ in this context was explained as having a wide connotation, which could encompass various methods, such as vesting the resource in the State, nationalisation, or other mechanisms that ensure the resource serves the common good.

The majority judgement emphasised that the interpretation put forward by Justice Iyer and followed in Sanjeev Coke reflected a particular economic ideology that was not intended by the framers of the Constitution. The Court reaffirmed that Article 31C, as upheld in Kesavananda Bharati, remains in force.

In 1980, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in Minerva Mills v Union of India struck down parts of the 42nd Amendment that amended Article 31C.

In light of that ruling, the present bench was asked whether the Court in Minerva Mills had restored the post-Kesavananda Bharati position or struck down Article 31C in its entirety.

Economic ideology and interpretation of Article 39(b)

The majority emphasised that Justice Iyer’s interpretation, which included all private property under the term ‘material resources of the community’, amounted to endorsing a specific economic ideology. The Court stated, “To declare that Article 39(b) includes the distribution of all private resources amounts to endorsing a particular economic ideology and structure for our economy.”

The majority further observed that such an interpretation would only satisfy one of the three requirements of the phrase ‘material resources of the community’ — that the goods must be a resource — but would ignore the essential qualifiers: that the resource must be ‘material’ and ‘of the community’. The Court noted that the words ‘of the community’ are significant and distinct from ‘individual’ and should not be seen as superfluous.