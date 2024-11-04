Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of politicising Wayanad landslide

Stepping up her attack against the BJP, Congress leader and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 4 November, Monday, accused the saffron party of politicising the landslides that struck this hill district in July, killing hundreds and displacing many residents.

Kicking off her second day of campaigning, she addressed a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sulthan Bathery assembly constituency.

"Even a disaster that caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you must think about your country, your own needs, and the kind of politics you want in our nation," the Congress general secretary remarked.