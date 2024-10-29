Modi govt neglecting Wayanad rehab: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 29 October, intensified her campaign for the Wayanad by-poll, accusing the BJP-led central government of neglecting the rehabilitation of the landslide-hit areas of the hill district by not providing any funds for the same.

Gandhi Vadra said the stand taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre indicates its lack of respect for the people and the nation, and the same was evident from its policies made during the last 10 years of its governance.

The Congress leader, speaking at a corner meeting at Eengapuzha, Wayanad, said that the Modi government policies, such as demonetisation, always favour 5–6 business friends of the prime minister and do not benefit the people.

Referring to the Wayanad landslides, she said that the PM came to the district, visited the affected places and people and promised them all kinds of help. However, months later, the central government did not provide any funds for the rehabilitation of the affected people, she claimed.

She further claimed that the central government had shown no compassion for farmers, taken no steps to address challenges faced by tribal communities across the nation and was allocating land to large corporates rather than addressing public needs.

She also alleged that employment, education, healthcare and other essential areas have been neglected by the Modi government.