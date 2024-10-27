Wayanad by-poll: Rehabilitation of landslide survivors takes centrestage

The issue of rehabilitation of the survivors of the 30 July landslides has taken centrestage in Kerala's Wayanad ahead of next month's Lok Sabha by-poll, with the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF raising the matter in response to concerns from the affected families.

According to the government, the deadly disaster has claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing.

By-polls for the Wayanad constituency will be held on 13 November. The election was necessitated due to the resignation of local MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he emerged victorious from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily as well in this year's general elections.

Local residents have stressed that land acquisition for rehabilitation must be completed promptly, as it has been delayed after estate owners challenged it in the Kerala High Court.

The land, meant for new townships under the Disaster Management Act, includes the Harrison Malayalam Estate in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat and Elston Estate in Kalpetta, all designated for housing survivors.