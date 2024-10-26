In by-poll season, Bahraich reveals the BJP template

The by-elections for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh should have been held alongside the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir. However, these by-elections were postponed because, following the BJP’s performance in the last general elections in UP, the party was uncertain about how to navigate an evolving political landscape. They recognised that the by-elections for these 10 seats were more critical to their prospects than the assembly elections in both Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.

The challenges were multiple. The party’s central leadership struggled to counter the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) formula put forth by the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, there were rumours that the by-elections could determine whether chief minister Yogi Adityanath would retain his position or step down.

The violent incident in Bahraich district, just two days before the Election Commission announced the by-elections, clearly signalled that both the BJP and Yogi Adityanath had formulated their response. This incident is being leveraged not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Maharashtra for political gain.