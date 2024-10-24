Bahraich: Police arrest 2 accused exposed by Dainik Bhaskar sting op
The duo in the video suggest police and political complicity allowed the recent violence to unfold, claim Maharajganj would have been 'finished' but for traitors
Days after communal violence erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, two individuals accused of arson and rioting have been arrested following a sting operation by Dainik Bhaskar. The accused, caught on camera, revealed disturbing details about the violence, including the alleged involvement of local police.
In the sting operation, the accused, Prem Kumar Mishra and Saburi Mishra, were filmed confessing that law enforcement officers had left the scene for two hours, allowing the violence to unfold. They also alleged that the riots were "sponsored", though the details behind this claim remain unclear.
Following the investigation, Bahraich police arrested both individuals. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed that Prem Kumar Mishra and Saburi Mishra, residents of Salikpurva village, have admitted to participating in acts of arson, looting and stone pelting during the violence that took place in Maharajganj on 14 October.
Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Wednesday, 23 October, showing a mob hurling stones at policemen and setting shops ablaze, further escalating tensions in the region — and yet the police are not seen to retaliate, though armed, but rather seem to withdraw.
So far, the police have registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence, with over 100 people arrested. Of these, 75 were named in the FIRs, while 25 were detained for breaching the peace.
The violence first broke out on 13 October, allegedly triggered by loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession. The situation quickly escalated, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who was fatally shot during the clashes.
A video from earlier showed Mishra removing a green flag from the rooftop of a home where he had climbed up, and replacing it with a saffron one. In the process, he broke off part of the terrace balustrade.
Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would allege that the journalist who shot the video was thrashed. He laid the blame squarely at the door of local BJP leaders, saying conditions were orchestrated to be comparable to "Hitler's time".
Subsequent videos show the moment where Ram Gopal is shot while holding the green flag.
The main accused, Abdul Hameed, has been arrested, with police sources claiming that Hameed allegedly shot Ram Gopal with a licensed firearm.
Another key accused, Mohammad Sarfaraz alias Rinku, was apprehended after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF). Sarfaraz is believed to have been directly involved in Mishra's shooting.
Meanwhile, the video from Dainik Bhaskar has the two Hindu men saying they were betrayed by some traitors, else the entire Maharajganj locality would have been 'finished', since they had two hours in which to act.
In the aftermath of the violence, the Yogi Adityanath-led government initiated bulldozer-driven demolitions targeting properties allegedly owned by those involved in the unrest. However, this was challenged in the Supreme Court, which intervened and ordered a temporary halt on any demolitions till Wednesday, 23 October.
Reactions from citizens on social media have seen many Hindutva proponents hail Ram Gopal Mishra as a hero and martyr for 'their' cause. Few, like Supreme Court lawyer Balraj Singh Malik, seemed to think his actions were themselves worthy of censure or prosecution, being unlawful.
Meanwhile, in a significant relief for those served with demolition notices for illegal structures along the Kundasar–Maharajganj road in Bahraich, the Allahabad High Court granted an additional 15 days to file responses.
The Lucknow bench has ruled that the affected individuals can submit their replies within the extended timeframe. The court also instructed state authorities to review the responses and issue a reasoned order based on them.
