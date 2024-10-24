Bahraich: Police arrest 2 accused exposed by Dainik Bhaskar sting op

Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would allege that the journalist who shot the video was thrashed. He laid the blame squarely at the door of local BJP leaders, saying conditions were orchestrated to be comparable to "Hitler's time".

Subsequent videos show the moment where Ram Gopal is shot while holding the green flag.

The main accused, Abdul Hameed, has been arrested, with police sources claiming that Hameed allegedly shot Ram Gopal with a licensed firearm.

Another key accused, Mohammad Sarfaraz alias Rinku, was apprehended after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF). Sarfaraz is believed to have been directly involved in Mishra's shooting.

Meanwhile, the video from Dainik Bhaskar has the two Hindu men saying they were betrayed by some traitors, else the entire Maharajganj locality would have been 'finished', since they had two hours in which to act.

In the aftermath of the violence, the Yogi Adityanath-led government initiated bulldozer-driven demolitions targeting properties allegedly owned by those involved in the unrest. However, this was challenged in the Supreme Court, which intervened and ordered a temporary halt on any demolitions till Wednesday, 23 October.

Reactions from citizens on social media have seen many Hindutva proponents hail Ram Gopal Mishra as a hero and martyr for 'their' cause. Few, like Supreme Court lawyer Balraj Singh Malik, seemed to think his actions were themselves worthy of censure or prosecution, being unlawful.