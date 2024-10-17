Bahraich violence orchestrated, journalist who shot video thrashed: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the communal violence in Bahraich district was deliberately orchestrated by the state administration.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also wondered why there was "no police security" when "such a big event" was being organised.

Yadav alleged the BJP was working on the British 'divide and rule' policy, and also claimed that the journalist who shot a video of the first breakout of violence was thrashed by BJP workers.

Clashes broke out in Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on 13 October, allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession. Ram Gopal Mishra (22), who was part of a passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the ensuing violence.

The death triggered a series of violent incidents in the area, with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles.

"This is the failure of the Bahraich administration and the government. They talk about zero tolerance and conduct every event very peacefully. So why was there no police security when such a big event was being organised?" Yadav asked, speaking to reporters in Lucknow. "Was the administration not aware of how and what was happening there?"