Bahraich: BJP involved, rioters given free hand like in Hitler’s time, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 22 October, alleged that BJP workers were involved in the recent communal violence in Bahraich and claimed this used to happen during the time of German dictator Hitler when rioters were given a "free hand" to commit violence.

Talking to reporters at the party's state headquarters here, he said, "If anyone did the work of rioting in Bahraich, it was BJP leaders who were involved in it. Their MLA is filing FIR against own party workers for conspiring to cause riots."

"A video is also going viral. I want to congratulate the journalist who mustered the courage to get information from the hidden camera video that (during the violence in Maharajganj of Bahraich) the police administration was not present on the spot for several hours and they (rioters) were given a free hand," the SP chief said.