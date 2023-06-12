Priyanka Gandhi sounds poll bugle in MP with five 'tested' promises

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday kick-started the party's poll campaign for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls with five promises on the line of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where it won recently.

Priyanka's rally in Jabalpur also indicated that the Congress will corner the ruling BJP by highlighting scams, especially alleged corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor project.

Like in 2018, the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had promised to wave off farmers loans, and the party under the leadership of Kamal Nath had managed to return to power after a 15 years gap.

Priyanka sounded the poll bugles by offering a financial scheme of Rs 1500 per month, LPG cylinder at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 along with cheaper electricity.