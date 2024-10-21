Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll on 23 Oct

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on Wednesday, party sources said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present on the occasion, they said.

Ahead of her nomination filing, Priyanka Gandhi met Kharge on 21 October, Monday, and sought his blessings.

On Wednesday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11.00 am. The nomination will be filed before the district collector at 12 noon, the sources said.

Priyanka is the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) candidate for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election. "She will officially file her nomination on Wednesday before the returning officer in Kalpetta," a source said.

Congress chief ministers, along with prominent national and state leaders, are also likely to be present to show their support, the sources said.

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat last week, the stage was set for Priyanka's electoral debut from the Kerala constituency, which could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics.

Soon after the EC announced the Wayanad bypoll, the Congress declared that Priyanka (52) would be its candidate from the seat in Kerala.

With the Congress fielding the party general-secretary from Wayanad, party workers had put up posters in the constituency which read 'Wayanadinte priyankari (Wayanad's beloved)'.