Priyanka Gandhi urges participation in the global strike for a Gaza ceasefire

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Monday to participate in a global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the "massacre" of the Palestinian people and called for raising voices against the "horrific injustice" being perpetrated against them.

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have called for a global strike on Monday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023." "We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them," the Congress general secretary said.