Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks Narendra Modi govt over COVID-19 vaccine

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 4 May, attacked the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that many healthy youngsters who had taken the jab are getting heart attacks.

Drawing a link between the vaccines and the electoral bonds issue, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that they were manufactured by a company which gave the BJP a donation of Rs 52 crore, while speaking at an election rally here.

"Well-built and healthy youngsters are getting heart attacks, they are not ill, it happened because of the vaccine. All these vaccines were made by one company, which gave Modi ji Rs 52 crore donation," she said, claiming that recently there was a report regarding this.