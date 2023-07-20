Priyanka leads in urban areas, Rahul & Kharge focus on tribal, Dalit voters in poll-bound MP

In the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the party's poll campaign in urban areas, Rahul Gandhi will focus on the tribal areas, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will concentrate on Dalit voters, a senior party leader told IANS.

The Congress leader informed that Rahul Gandhi will address his maiden poll rally in Shahdol in August. Party leaders said the date for Rahul Gandhi and Kharge rallies are yet to be finalised, however, the two are scheduled to visit the poll-bound state next month.

Priyanka Gandhi, kick-started the party's campaign during her visit to Jabalpur in June. She is scheduled to address a mega poll rally in Gwalior on July 21, the bastion of the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose rebellion had toppled the party's state government in 2020. She would be the first Gandhi family member to address a rally at Mela Ground in Gwalior after the coup.