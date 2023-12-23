Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestler Sakshi Malik, assures of support for fight in justice

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 22 December, met Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik to express her solidarity and assured her of her support in every way in her fight for justice.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the residence of Malik and met her and other wrestlers.

Assuring Malik of her support in every way in the fight for justice, she also said that the women players, who have brought glory to the country across the world, accused BJP MP and then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, but the BJP government did not take any action against him, and on the contrary, the victims were tortured in various ways.

"The BJP is still standing with the accused and is rewarding him in every way. The women of the country are watching these atrocities," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, slamming the BJP, said: "The insult to players like Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik is not just an insult to them but to the entire country.