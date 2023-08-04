Priyanka quotes Buddha to hail SC judgement on Rahul

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for staying the conviction of her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case by quoting Gautama Buddha's lines that three things cannot be long hidden -- the sun, the moon, and the truth.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth' -- Gautama Buddha. Thanks to the Supreme Court for the justified order. Satyamev Jayate."

Her remarks came after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership, saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.