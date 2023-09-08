Pro-TMC forum of academics stage protest against West Bengal Governor near Raj Bhavan

"Is it not a fact that most of the persons 'appointed' by you do not fulfill the criterion of being a professor with more than 10 years experience in the university system - as stipulated under the UGC regulations? Why are you violating the UGC regulations," the open letter submitted to the governor's office said.

"You are killing the university system, its management and leadership," the forum said.

The letter said the "Founding Acts establishing and constituting 31 public universities in West Bengal has designated the governor of West Bengal as the chancellor of all the universities. As such, you would surely appreciate, you derive your power and authority as the chancellor from the acts and statutes adopted by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and yet, regrettably, you are abusing the founding Acts of the universities.".