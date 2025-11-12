Probe into Dr Shaheen’s role in Faridabad terror module widens across Maharashtra, UP
Officials said efforts are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the blast, with all possible angles being closely examined
Authorities have expanded their investigation across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to trace the activities and associations of Dr Shaheen, one of the key suspects arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror module.
Dr Shaheen, a native of Daliganj in Lucknow, was taken into custody on Monday. Investigators said she was linked to Al-Falah University and maintained close ties with Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor arrested earlier after officials recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives and flammable materials from his rented accommodation in Faridabad.
Based on Muzammil’s disclosures, police recovered a Swift car belonging to Dr Shaheen, from which a Kalashnikov assault rifle was seized.
According to her family, Shaheen was previously married to Zafar Hayat, a resident of Maharashtra, though the marriage ended in divorce in 2015. This detail has prompted security agencies to extend their probe into several parts of Maharashtra to determine any possible connections or movements.
The ongoing investigation stems from the busting of a terror module allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, following which two Jammu and Kashmir-based doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, were arrested.
The case gained further urgency after a high-intensity explosion on Monday evening near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, where a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.
In response, high alerts have been issued across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with enhanced security measures at crowded public places and religious sites. The Delhi Police have also shut Gates 1 and 4 of Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement amid ongoing security operations in the vicinity.
Officials said efforts are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the blast, with all possible angles being closely examined.