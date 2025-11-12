Probe into Dr Shaheen’s role in Faridabad terror module widens across Maharashtra, UP

Authorities have expanded their investigation across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to trace the activities and associations of Dr Shaheen, one of the key suspects arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror module.

Dr Shaheen, a native of Daliganj in Lucknow, was taken into custody on Monday. Investigators said she was linked to Al-Falah University and maintained close ties with Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor arrested earlier after officials recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives and flammable materials from his rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Based on Muzammil’s disclosures, police recovered a Swift car belonging to Dr Shaheen, from which a Kalashnikov assault rifle was seized.

According to her family, Shaheen was previously married to Zafar Hayat, a resident of Maharashtra, though the marriage ended in divorce in 2015. This detail has prompted security agencies to extend their probe into several parts of Maharashtra to determine any possible connections or movements.