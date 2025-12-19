Probe into Zubeen’s death ongoing, no foul play suspected yet: Singapore police

Nearly three months after the untimely death of acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg sent shockwaves across India and the Northeast’s cultural landscape, Singapore police have said that investigations are still underway, but no foul play has been detected so far.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances on 19 September, after reportedly entering the sea while in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. His sudden demise sparked widespread speculation and grief among fans and fellow artistes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the case continues to be investigated in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010. “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” the police said, seeking to allay concerns surrounding the circumstances of his passing.