Probe into Zubeen’s death ongoing, no foul play suspected yet: Singapore police
The findings will be submitted to the state coroner, with a coroner’s Inquiry slated for January–February 2026
Nearly three months after the untimely death of acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg sent shockwaves across India and the Northeast’s cultural landscape, Singapore police have said that investigations are still underway, but no foul play has been detected so far.
Garg died under mysterious circumstances on 19 September, after reportedly entering the sea while in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. His sudden demise sparked widespread speculation and grief among fans and fellow artistes.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the case continues to be investigated in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010. “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” the police said, seeking to allay concerns surrounding the circumstances of his passing.
Once the probe is completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who is expected to conduct a Coroner’s Inquiry in January and February 2026. The inquiry, the SPF clarified, is a fact-finding process intended to establish the precise cause and circumstances of death, with its conclusions to be made public upon completion.
Reiterating its commitment to professionalism and thoroughness, the Singapore police urged patience from all concerned and appealed to the public to refrain from speculation or the circulation of unverified information as the investigation progresses.
Meanwhile, the case has taken a dramatic turn in India. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg’s death has filed a chargesheet accusing four individuals, including the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, of murder in an Indian court last week.
As investigations unfold across jurisdictions, the tragic death of Zubeen Garg — an artiste whose voice resonated deeply with millions — continues to raise questions, even as authorities on both sides promise to pursue the truth with diligence and care.
With PTI inputs
