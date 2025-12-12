SIT submits chargesheet in Zubeen Garg death case in Guwahati
The chargesheet spans over 3,500 pages and was presented along with supporting evidence, reportedly brought to the court in four trunks
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg submitted its chargesheet in the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati on Friday, officials said.
The chargesheet spans over 3,500 pages and was presented along with supporting evidence, reportedly brought to the court in four trunks. A nine-member SIT team arrived at the court in a convoy of six vehicles.
Garg, a popular singer from Assam, had died on 19 September in Singapore while swimming in the sea. Following his death, the Assam government constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Gupta previously stated that seven arrests have been made in connection with the case, and more than 300 witnesses have been examined so far.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier described Garg’s death as a “plain and simple murder” during the recently concluded state assembly session.
The court is expected to examine the chargesheet and evidence in the coming hearings as the investigation proceeds.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines