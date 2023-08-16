Probe ordered into functioning of children home in Kanpur

A probe has been ordered into the functioning of the Swaroop Nagar's Government Children Home (GCH-Girl) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after two minor girls were found missing from the home and a two-and-a-half-month-old child died.

District Magistrate Visakh G. Iyer has ordered a probe in both the cases.

GCH sources said that the missing minor girls were brought here from Kanpur Dehat on July 31 and August 3.

Both were sent to GCH on the orders of Juvenile Justice Board Kanpur Dehat.

According to district probation officer (DPO) Jaideep Singh, the lunch break at the shelter home takes place at 12.30 p.m.