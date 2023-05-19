'Produce original records': SC to Bihar govt on Anand Mohan remission

On May 8, the Supreme Court had issued notice on a plea of the widow of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah, who was lynched in 1994 by a mob led by Singh, against Anand Mohan's premature release from prison.



The plea filed by Umadevi Krishnaiah said: "The sentence of imprisonment for life given to a convict as a substitute for death sentence must be viewed differently and segregated from the ordinary life imprisonment given as the sentence of first choice. Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond application of remission."



"Imprisonment for life means full natural course of life and cannot be mechanically interpreted to be 14 years. It means that imprisonment for life lasts until the last breath," it said.