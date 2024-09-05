No ‘two-finger test’, disciplinary action for non-compliance: Meghalaya to SC

The Meghalaya government has informed the Supreme Court that it has prohibited the 'two-finger test' which was conducted to determine whether a survivor of rape or sexual assault was habituated to sexual intercourse.

The state government told the apex court that a circular dated 27 June was issued by Meghalaya's health and family welfare department prohibiting the test, and disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Sanjay Karol, which referred to a top court's order passed on 7 May, noted that the apex court had strongly deprecated the practice of conducting a 'two-finger test'.

"Amit Kumar, the Advocate General appearing for Meghalaya, has tendered a circular dated June 27, 2024, issued by the government of Meghalaya, Health and Family Welfare Department. This circular has been issued prohibiting the 'two-finger test' and also disciplinary action for its non-compliance," the bench said in its September 3 order.

The bench passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by a convict who had challenged the Meghalaya High Court's verdict delivered on 23 March last year. The high court had affirmed his conviction for the offences punishable under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The bench noted that the convict was sentenced to 10 years for the offence.

In a judgement delivered in October 2022, the apex court deprecated the "regressive" and "invasive" practice of the 'two-finger test' on rape survivors and said it has no scientific basis and instead re-victimises women who may have been sexually assaulted, and was an affront to their dignity.