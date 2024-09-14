Prohibitory orders extended around RG Kar Hospital amid ongoing protests
Junior doctors continue sit-in demonstration outside state health department headquarters, demand justice and reforms
Prohibitory orders around the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in north Kolkata have been extended to 30 September.
The orders, which were first imposed on 18 August, restrict gatherings of more than five people in the designated area. The restrictions were imposed amid protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital.
The prohibitory orders issued under section 163 (2) of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita) would also be in place at the Shyambazar five-point crossing, besides the roads leading to the hospital, said a notification.
"Carrying sticks, dangerous and lethal weapons are banned and any attempt to disturb peace and tranquillity will invite legal prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS," it said.
Earlier this month, the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) was handed the charge of security at the hospital by a Supreme Court directive.
Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in demonstration outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, 13 September, demanding justice for their deceased colleague who is being called 'Abhaya', even as incessant rain lashed the city.
They, however, said they are looking forward to talks with a competent authority to resolve the ongoing impasse. "Rain, heat, earthquakes will not be able to stop our protest till we get justice for Abhaya and our other demands are fulfilled. We are here for a noble cause and no force will be able to stop us from getting that," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.
"But if someone thinks we are rigid, stubborn then that is absolutely a wrong thing, they must have something in their mind. We are doctors and not politicians. There is no politics and only demand to cleanse the health system," another agitating doctor Soumya Chakraborty said.
Since Friday afternoon, West Bengal has been witnessing incessant rainfall owing to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.
The junior doctors, who have staged a 'cease work' since 9 August, are also demanding the suspension of Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal, health secretary N.S. Nigam, director of health services, and director of medical education for "failing" in their duties in the context of the R.G. Kar incident.
The junior medics are additionally demanding adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state.
They have also written to President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and from Union health minister J.P. Nadda to intervene in the matter to expedite the investigation.
The body of the postgraduate woman doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College & and Hospital on 9 August. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder, following a Calcutta High Court order.
