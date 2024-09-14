Prohibitory orders extended around RG Kar Hospital amid ongoing protests

Prohibitory orders around the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in north Kolkata have been extended to 30 September.

The orders, which were first imposed on 18 August, restrict gatherings of more than five people in the designated area. The restrictions were imposed amid protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital.

The prohibitory orders issued under section 163 (2) of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita) would also be in place at the Shyambazar five-point crossing, besides the roads leading to the hospital, said a notification.

"Carrying sticks, dangerous and lethal weapons are banned and any attempt to disturb peace and tranquillity will invite legal prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS," it said.

Earlier this month, the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) was handed the charge of security at the hospital by a Supreme Court directive.

Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in demonstration outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, 13 September, demanding justice for their deceased colleague who is being called 'Abhaya', even as incessant rain lashed the city.

They, however, said they are looking forward to talks with a competent authority to resolve the ongoing impasse. "Rain, heat, earthquakes will not be able to stop our protest till we get justice for Abhaya and our other demands are fulfilled. We are here for a noble cause and no force will be able to stop us from getting that," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.