Prohibitory orders in Port Blair ahead of BJP MP’s protest march to Raj Niwas

The notification said that to ensure peace, public order and the smooth functioning of essential services in the district, it was felt necessary "to confine the assemblies, if permitted, to a location, more specifically the Tiranga Park at Mohanpura."

Alleging that no work has happened in the Union Territory since Joshi was appointed the LG in 2017, Ray said, "He is only interested in scuba diving and golf courses. He has put all important files related to education, roads, healthcare, land registration, land conversion and tourism under lock and key."

"I would like to request the people of Andaman and Nicobar to keep their businesses closed from 6 am to 2 pm tomorrow and please support me in this fight against the LG. This LG should go now," he said.

Ray had sat on a dharna outside the Raj Niwas on 4 October.

In a letter addressed to the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Grain Dealers and Grocers Association, and other associated organisations, the MP highlighted the pressing problems the islanders are grappling with, accusing the island administration, particularly the Lieutenant Governor, of ignoring these concerns.

The MP’s call for action came in the wake of what he describes as an “unilateral and autocratic approach” by the LG, which, according to him, is directly affecting the lives of the people in the islands. Ray has been vocally opposing decisions made by the current administration, which he claims are detrimental to the public.

Key issues that have prompted the Bandh include severe water shortages, rising electricity tariffs, poor infrastructure of roads and ports, and unresolved land and revenue matters.

Ray also emphasised that the administration should act as a facilitator for the islanders rather than an obstructionist force. In his letter, the MP urged the business community, including shops, factories, workshops, restaurants, and showrooms, to close their establishments until 2 pm as a mark of solidarity with the protest.