Prohibitory orders in Port Blair ahead of BJP MP’s protest march to Raj Niwas
The MP’s call for action comes in the wake of what he describes as a “unilateral and autocratic approach” by the Lieutenant Governor
According to a notification on Tuesday, October 8, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were issued in parts of Port Blair ahead of the protest march planned by BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to Raj Niwas.
Demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, Ray will lead the march to the Raj Niwas.
In the notification, the South Andaman district administration said "immediate preventive measures" have been implemented to avoid any activities or gatherings that may lead to public disorder or disrupt the daily lives of residents and citizens.
"Therefore, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate Arjun Sharma had directed that no assembly or gathering of individuals exceeding five persons shall be allowed in the area leading from Murugan Temple to Model School junction/Fire Brigade junction, JNRM Junction, VIP Road that may lead to the obstruction of public movement or disrupt normal life," it said.
"Any disobedience of the above orders shall invite penal action in accordance with the prohibition order of the Supreme Court and will lead to legal action under the applicable laws, including but not limited to action under BNSS 2023," it added.
The notification said that to ensure peace, public order and the smooth functioning of essential services in the district, it was felt necessary "to confine the assemblies, if permitted, to a location, more specifically the Tiranga Park at Mohanpura."
Alleging that no work has happened in the Union Territory since Joshi was appointed the LG in 2017, Ray said, "He is only interested in scuba diving and golf courses. He has put all important files related to education, roads, healthcare, land registration, land conversion and tourism under lock and key."
"I would like to request the people of Andaman and Nicobar to keep their businesses closed from 6 am to 2 pm tomorrow and please support me in this fight against the LG. This LG should go now," he said.
Ray had sat on a dharna outside the Raj Niwas on 4 October.
In a letter addressed to the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Grain Dealers and Grocers Association, and other associated organisations, the MP highlighted the pressing problems the islanders are grappling with, accusing the island administration, particularly the Lieutenant Governor, of ignoring these concerns.
The MP’s call for action came in the wake of what he describes as an “unilateral and autocratic approach” by the LG, which, according to him, is directly affecting the lives of the people in the islands. Ray has been vocally opposing decisions made by the current administration, which he claims are detrimental to the public.
Key issues that have prompted the Bandh include severe water shortages, rising electricity tariffs, poor infrastructure of roads and ports, and unresolved land and revenue matters.
Ray also emphasised that the administration should act as a facilitator for the islanders rather than an obstructionist force. In his letter, the MP urged the business community, including shops, factories, workshops, restaurants, and showrooms, to close their establishments until 2 pm as a mark of solidarity with the protest.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines