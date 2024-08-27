Project Cheetah: Pawan becomes the tenth to die in Kuno

India’s ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ received yet another setback on Tuesday, 27 August, as one more feline, Pawan, died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said.

Pawan (Indian name) was among the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia on 1 September 2022 and released at Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday.

The male cheetah was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst the bushes, without any movement, at around 10.30 a.m., per a statement issued by the office of the additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) and director of the Lion Project, Uttam Sharma.

“No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body. The exact reason for the death of cheetah Pawan would be known after the autopsy, which is being conducted by a group of veterinarians, is done,” Sharma said.