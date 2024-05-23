Madhya Pradesh: Second site for Project Cheetah after Kuno passes inspection

A delegation from Kenya has visited the Gandhisagar sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh to take stock of preparations for cheetah reintroduction in the area, an official said on Thursday, 23 May.

The six-member team visited the sanctuary, spread across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, on 21–22 May, he said.

After reintroducing cheetahs — an endangered animal declared extinct in India — at Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district two years ago, the government is now planning to bring the big cats to Gandhisagar.