Kuno: Namibian male Shaurya (formerly Elton) is casualty no. 10 of Project Cheetah

Namibian cheetah Shaurya passed away today, 16 January, wildlife officials said.

It has been mere months since the animals were re-released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after being pulled back into enclosure due to disease and weather-related stress, .

According to the officials, the exact cause of the death is yet to be known and will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

This is the tenth cheetah death in the last year. Female cheetah Tblisi was the ninth cheetah to pass away, in August 2023.

“Around 11 a.m. on 16 January, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team, following which the animal was tranquilised and weakness was found,” the additional principal chief conservator of forest and director of the 'Lion Project' reportedly told The Indian Express.

This comes just as Project Cheetah seemed to have turned the corner with the birth of three healthy cubs earlier this winter.