In Kuno, Namibian cheetah Aasha births 3 cubs

The new year began with good news for Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, as the Namibian cheetah Aasha gave birth to three cubs on Wednesday, 3 January. All three cubs are reported to be healthy.

Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav shared a video on his social media account, expressing his happiness on the birth of the cubs at KNP.

He said their birth was a sign of success for India’s ambitious Project Cheetah, introduced in Madhya Pradesh on 17 September 2022.

'Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Modi to restore ecological balance. My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials and wildlife enthusiasts across India,' Yadav posted.