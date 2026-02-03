Promised flexibility, living in fear: Women gig workers protest in Delhi

More than 100 gig workers, most of them women, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, 3 February, demanding recognition as employees and accusing digital platforms of arbitrary account suspensions, low earnings and lack of basic labour protections.

The protest was organised by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GPSIWU), a women-led union, which said similar demonstrations were being held in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

By early afternoon, Sunita, a home services worker from Punjabi Bagh, said she had already lost nearly Rs 900 in daily income by joining the protest.

Drawn to gig work by the promise of flexible hours and stable earnings, Sunita said she now lives with the constant fear of her account being blocked without explanation. “In the beginning, there were many bookings. They said I could manage my family. Now my ID is blocked without any reason,” she alleged.

Another protester said her account was suspended in 2022 after nearly four years with the same platform. Her husband died a few months later, leaving her without steady income. She briefly worked as a cook for Rs 15,000 a month but lost that job when the employer’s family moved out of Delhi.

Several women covered their faces at the protest, saying they feared retaliation from platforms if identified.