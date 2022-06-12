Prophet row: Slew of FIRs filed, security bolstered in tense Ranchi

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha said personnel of the Rapid Action Force, anti-terrorism squad, special task force and district police have been deputed at strategic locations, including 38 identified vulnerable pockets.