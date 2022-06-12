Ranchi: Family of deceased claim they were not part of protest procession over Prophet remarks

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, however, said he did not participate in Friday's protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died, Ansari told reporters.

Mohammad Parvez, the father of Kaifi, also said he had no idea how his minor son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Kaifi was 22 and Sahil 24. They died during the course of treatment at the medical facility.