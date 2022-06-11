Prophet row: Two top cops of Bengal's Howrah district removed

Similarly, the Superintendent, Rural, Soumya Roy, has deputed as Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police. The Deputy Commissioner, South West (Behala) will succeed him.



Incidentally, demands for removal of Roy from Howrah were first raised during the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan in February this year. However, that did not happen then.



Meanwhile, after instructing suspension of internet services in the entire Howrah district till 6 a.m. of June 13, the state administration has imposed internet suspension in pockets of minority-dominated Murshidabad. The blocks in Murshidabad district where this suspension will be effective till 6 a.m. on June 14 include Rejinagar, Beldanga-I, Beldanga-II, and Shaktipur.