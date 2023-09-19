Prosecution labels applications in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case as 'frivolous' before court

The prosecution has characterised applications filed by some of the accused individuals in the case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots as frivolous, speculative, and presumptive.

Some accused including Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha, had sought clarification from the Delhi Police regarding the status of their investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad argued before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma court that these applications do not cite any legal provision that would allow the requested actions.

Prasad remarked: "... these prayers go on the assumption that framing of charges attains finality."

He also stated that the judgements referenced by the accused do not grant the authority to entertain the applications in this manner, nor do they provide any power to go beyond the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).