'Protest before Godse statue': CM Siddaramaiah on BJP boycotting K'taka Assembly session

As the BJP boycotted the last day of the Assembly session and continued to protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taunted them by saying that they should have protested before the statue of Nathuram Godse.

BJP legislators from the Legislative Assembly and Council gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the ruling Congress government for suspending 10 BJP MLA's from the House. They slammed the CM Siddaramaiah-led government for deputing IAS officers for private political events. The protest was staged under the leadership of former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Former minister Kota Srinivas Poojari stated, "In 2010, CM Siddaramaiah was the opposition leader and he had kicked the door of the House. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had torn the books in the session. Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan had broken the mike in the House. After U.T. Khader took over as the Speaker, the democracy has been destroyed. He has the intention of gagging the opposition leaders. The Congress leaders are carrying out campaigning while giving answers."