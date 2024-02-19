Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, others

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in the state in 2022.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and P.K. Mishra issued notice to the Karnataka government and the complainant in the case.

The top court also stayed a high court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the CM as well as Congress general-secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M.B. Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on 6 March.