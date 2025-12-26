Protest outside Delhi High Court over bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar

A protest was held outside the Delhi High Court on Friday against the suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving a life term following his conviction in the Unnao rape case.

Demonstrators gathered near the court premises holding placards and raising slogans condemning what they described as protection being extended to rapists. The protest was organised in support of the Unnao rape survivor and drew participation from women activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, social activist Yogita Bhayana, and the survivor’s mother.

Speaking to reporters, the survivor’s mother said she had come to oppose the court’s decision as her daughter had suffered greatly. While clarifying that she was not criticising the judiciary as a whole, she said the order passed by the two judges had deeply shaken the family’s trust.