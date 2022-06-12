Protest outside Jama Masjid: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "On June 10, an FIR was registered in Jama Masjid police station against the protesters under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code as a protest was held in Jama Masjid area after Friday prayers without any permission. Also, section 153A IPC has been added for promoting communal disharmony in the area."

Investigation is on to identify other persons involved, she said.

According to police, after the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

On Friday, the DCP had said, Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300.