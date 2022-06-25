Protest outside wine shop turns violent in Delhi, 10 held

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday at Tigri police station regarding a quarrel at a wine shop. "As the police staff was already deployed at the spot, it was learnt that some women were protesting outside a wine shop against its opening in the Tigri area," the DCP said, adding that some female staff was also deployed by the owner of the said wine shop.



During the said protest, some heated arguments started between the protesting ladies and the ladies staff of the wine shop. The police tried to pacify them but both the parties became aggressive and started manhandling the police staff present there.



"Head Constable Ranjeet, who is a beat officer of that area, was badly manhandled and his uniform was also torn by the people in the crowd," DCP Jaiker said.