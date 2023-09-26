Protest over curbs on immersion of PoP idols in Hyderabad, govt intervention sought

A section of organisers of Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad staged a protest when the police and municipal authorities stopped the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake in line with the orders of the Telangana High Court.

Late night on Monday, 25 September, the protesters sat on a dharna on Tank Bund Road, leading to traffic jam on the busy road which connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Backed by some organisers, the protesters raised an objection to the action by the authorities and alleged that hurdles were being created in the immersion.

The organisers demanded the intervention of the state government, said that they would approach the High Court and ensure that the idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar as usual.

The sudden protest by the organisers sparked tension in the area.

Police detained the protesters and cleared the road for traffic.