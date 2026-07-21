Protesters reclaim Jantar Mantar, camp overnight after protest site dismantled

Delhi Police, which had dismantled the stage at Jantar Mantar, removed structures including water and food stalls, and pulled down tents at the protest site, failed to prevent protesters from regrouping. As demonstrators, many from outside Delhi, returned to Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Dass were seen supervising volunteers rebuilding the main structure. The volunteers worked under torchlights from mobile phones after electricity in the area was switched off.

“It was the police who used lathis. Our youths were beaten up, their heads were cracked open, and they were dragged on the streets. Sonam sir’s wife, Gitanjali ma’am, had her hair pulled while being dragged out of a truck,” said Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesperson who met Union health minister J.P. Nadda on Monday. Abhijeet Dipke took to social media to apologise to volunteers, especially women, for failing to protect them from alleged police action.

Police personnel also remained stationed at Jantar Mantar. Armoured vehicles, buses, bomb disposal squads and tear gas vehicles stayed parked on roads around the protest site. AISA national president Neha Bora, Uttar Pradesh AISA head Manish, and AISA member Amreen ended their fast on Monday, 20 July, and were admitted to a hospital in Hauz Khas.