Protesters reclaim Jantar Mantar, camp overnight after protest site dismantled
Around 100 protesters treated at RML Hospital after alleged police assault; four reportedly admitted to ICU
Delhi Police, which had dismantled the stage at Jantar Mantar, removed structures including water and food stalls, and pulled down tents at the protest site, failed to prevent protesters from regrouping. As demonstrators, many from outside Delhi, returned to Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Dass were seen supervising volunteers rebuilding the main structure. The volunteers worked under torchlights from mobile phones after electricity in the area was switched off.
“It was the police who used lathis. Our youths were beaten up, their heads were cracked open, and they were dragged on the streets. Sonam sir’s wife, Gitanjali ma’am, had her hair pulled while being dragged out of a truck,” said Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesperson who met Union health minister J.P. Nadda on Monday. Abhijeet Dipke took to social media to apologise to volunteers, especially women, for failing to protect them from alleged police action.
Police personnel also remained stationed at Jantar Mantar. Armoured vehicles, buses, bomb disposal squads and tear gas vehicles stayed parked on roads around the protest site. AISA national president Neha Bora, Uttar Pradesh AISA head Manish, and AISA member Amreen ended their fast on Monday, 20 July, and were admitted to a hospital in Hauz Khas.
Abhijeet Dipke, who had also started an indefinite hunger strike, ended it, even as Sonam Wangchuk sent word from Safdarjung Hospital that his fast would continue. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear a petition filed by his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, on Tuesday, 21 July, seeking permission to shift him to a hospital of her choice.
Around 100 protesters were reportedly treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday following alleged police assault. Many suffered head injuries, and at least four were reportedly admitted to the ICU, with one said to be in critical condition. Several protesters also sustained limb injuries, with some reportedly suffering fractures. Delhi Police claimed that the injuries occurred after protesters fell on the road and during stampedes. However, several video clips circulating on social media appeared to show police personnel using force against protesters. It was also alleged that some policemen carried lathis fitted with nails or spikes. Questions were raised over the deployment of plainclothes personnel who allegedly mingled with protesters before using force.
Even after police barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar following the dispersal of protesters, several groups refused to leave. They remained at the barricades until late Monday evening, raising slogans against the government and demanding the resignation of not only Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another group of protesters camped outside Kerala Bhavan, while some were offered shelter and first aid by various commercial establishments at Rajiv Chowk.
Several protesters were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium by the police. Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Avani Bansal shared a 16-minute video clip alleging that personnel at Mukherjee Nagar police station were refusing to allow family members and lawyers to meet the protesters. The policemen allegedly concealed their name badges and said they were merely carrying out “orders from the top”. Bansal argued that, under the law, the police’s first response should have been to inform families about any arrest or detention and allow protesters access to lawyers.
Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at AIIMS New Delhi wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently abroad on a state visit, seeking an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the events. The association also called for an investigation into allegations of excessive force against peaceful protesters and accountability wherever misconduct is established. “Peaceful and democratic dissent should be met with restraint, transparency and accountability, and not unnecessary force,” the letter stated.