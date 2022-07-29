Protesting Pakistan contingent for Chess Olympiad returns home via Attari-Wagah border

Protesting over the Chess Olympiad Torch passing through Kashmir, the 13-member Pakistan team, including two officials, crossed the international border via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari-Wagah and returned home on Friday.



The Pak chess team had arrived in India to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai from July 29 to August 10.



Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had accused India of mixing politics with sports. As a mark of protest, the Pakistan government announced the pull-out of its contingent.