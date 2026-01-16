Protests in Murshidabad over attacks on migrant workers disrupt national highway

Residents in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district blocked National Highway 12 on Friday, bringing traffic to a standstill as they protested against alleged attacks on migrant workers from the area in other states.

The blockade took place at Maheshpur in the Beldanga I block from around 9 am, with protesters burning tyres and sitting on the carriageway. The disruption caused long traffic queues on the busy route, which links northern parts of West Bengal with the state’s southern cities.

According to police, the demonstrators accused authorities of failing to protect migrant workers from Murshidabad, who they said were being targeted and harassed outside the state, particularly for speaking Bengali.

Some protesters claimed that workers were being wrongly labelled as Bangladeshis, leading to repeated incidents of violence and intimidation.