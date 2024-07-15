Provocative slogans in Amethi Muharram procession? Probe launched

Police in Amethi have launched an investigation after a video of 'provocative slogans' being raised during a Muharram procession went viral on social media, officials said on Monday, 15 July.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday, 14 July, when a procession was taken out in the Musafirkhana area. As the procession passed the Musafirkhana police station, some youths allegedly raised provocative slogans, the police said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.