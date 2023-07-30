Police register three cases over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Three cases were registered after an unruly crowd taking part in Muharram processions clashed with police and pelted them with stones in west Delhi's Nangloi, officials said on Sunday.

Twelve people, including six police personnel, were injured in the clashes, they said.

The first FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Nangloi police station on the complaint of Nangloi SHO Prabhu Dayal.

The incident in this case occurred at Surajmal Stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said. The second FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Nanag Ram, the law and order inspector at Nangloi police station, for an incident at Nangloi Chowk, Singh said.