Srinagar: Shia community takes out Muharram procession after 3 decades

After a gap of more than three decades, the Shia community in Srinagar on Thursday took out a Muharram procession on the Gurubazaar to Dalgate route, with hundreds participating in it.

The procession was taken out by members of the community after permission was granted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Mourners assembled at Gurubazaar around 5.30 am as authorities had granted a two-hour window -- from 6 am to 8 am -- for the procession on the route that passes through the busy Lal Chowk area. The procession did not take place after the outbreak of militancy in Kashmir in the 90s.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that adequate security arrangements were made for the march.