PSLV rocket lifts off with three Singaporean satellites

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C53 (PSLV-C53), with three Singaporean satellites aboard, lifted off from the rocket port in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The PSLV rocket, carrying the 365 kg DS-EO as its primary passenger and the 155 kg NeuSAR and the 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore as co-passengers, blasted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here at 6.02 p.m.



If the launch is successful, the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999.



The Indian space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will also use the rocket's fourth and final stage (PS4) as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups, Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.