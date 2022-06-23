PSU insurance unions reject wage revision offer

According to him, the Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Associations will hold demonstrations during the lunch recess demanding a respectable wage offer maintaining insurance sector parity.



"The financial position of the companies in 2017 was good. There is no reason for the management to make such an offer. Perhaps it is done to delay the wage revision further," said Vijay Sharma, President, National Confederation of General Insurance Officers Association (CONFED) and All India President of New India Assurance Officers Association.



Sharma said the employees expect at least a 15 per cent hike offer, similar to what was given to the employees of Life Insurance Corporation of India.