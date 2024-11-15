PTI reporter, cameraperson assaulted by mob in Tonk, camera snatched and burnt

A PTI reporter and video cameraperson were beaten up and injured by a mob during a violent rampage in Tonk district on Thursday, 14 November, while they were covering a protest following the arrest of Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena.

The attack left reporter Ajeet Shekhawat and cameraperson Dharmendra Kumar badly injured. Their camera was also snatched and set on fire by the mob.

In a selfie video sent by Shekhawat to the head office in Delhi, he could be seen bleeding from under his bloodshot left eye.

Shekhawat told his editors that his colleague Dharmendra suffered a gash on the head and his arm may be broken. Both were rushed to a hospital in a colleague's vehicle.

The two came under attack when they were about to interview agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who had gone to the troubled spot to assess the situation.

After the incident, the chief minister's office instructed senior police officers to provide security cover to the injured PTI team. The CMO also instructed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Sawai Madhopur to ensure proper treatment for them.