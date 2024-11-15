PTI reporter, cameraperson assaulted by mob in Tonk, camera snatched and burnt
Both of them came under attack when they were about to interview Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena
A PTI reporter and video cameraperson were beaten up and injured by a mob during a violent rampage in Tonk district on Thursday, 14 November, while they were covering a protest following the arrest of Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena.
The attack left reporter Ajeet Shekhawat and cameraperson Dharmendra Kumar badly injured. Their camera was also snatched and set on fire by the mob.
In a selfie video sent by Shekhawat to the head office in Delhi, he could be seen bleeding from under his bloodshot left eye.
Shekhawat told his editors that his colleague Dharmendra suffered a gash on the head and his arm may be broken. Both were rushed to a hospital in a colleague's vehicle.
The two came under attack when they were about to interview agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who had gone to the troubled spot to assess the situation.
After the incident, the chief minister's office instructed senior police officers to provide security cover to the injured PTI team. The CMO also instructed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Sawai Madhopur to ensure proper treatment for them.
After initial treatment at a private hospital in Sawai Madhopur, both the injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur where doctors have kept them under observation for a day. All necessary medical examinations were conducted by the trauma centre team.
Parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel, minister of state (home) Jawahar Singh Bedham and the CM's media advisors Anand Sharma and Hiren Joshi visited the hospital to enquire about their well-being.
The ministers said that those who took the law into their hands will be identified and dealt with strictly under the law. Both the ministers condemned the attack.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the assault on X and demanded strict action.
The violence has been going on since Wednesday evening when police tried to stop the supporters of Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent in the bypolls, from sitting on dharna.
On Wednesday, Naresh Meena slapped SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary who was on election duty in full view of camera crews.
