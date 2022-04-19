Public Cloud spending in India to touch $7.5 billion this year

Global IaaS is forecast to experience the highest end-user spending growth in 2022 at 30.6 per cent, followed by desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) at 26.6 per cent and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 26.1 per cent.



Software-as-a-service (SaaS) remains the largest public cloud services market segment, forecasted to reach $176.6 billion in end-user spending in 2022.



"IT leaders who view the cloud as an enabler rather than an end state will be most successful in their digital transformational journeys," said Nag. "The organisations combining cloud with other adjacent, emerging technologies will fare even better."