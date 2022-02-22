Microsoft working on 'Singularity' AI Cloud infrastructure service

Microsoft is working on a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure service codenamed 'Singularity' that will provide data scientists and AI researchers a way to build, scale, experiment and iterate on their models on a Microsoft Azure Cloud service built specifically for AI.



A group of researchers, mostly of Indian origin, have published a paper which provides technical details about the ‘Singularity' project.



"Lowering costs by driving high utilisation across deep learning workloads is a crucial lever for cloud providers. We present Singularity, Microsoft's globally distributed scheduling service for highly-efficient and reliable execution of deep learning training and inference workloads," the researchers wrote.



‘Singularity' is a fully managed, globally distributed infrastructure service for AI workloads at Microsoft, with support for diverse hardware accelerators.



‘Singularity' is designed from the ground up to scale across a global fleet of hundreds of thousands of GPUs and other AI accelerators.